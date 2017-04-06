Prescription Medication Drop-Off Event Set For This Weekend

4/6/17 – 5:10 A.M.

An effort to keep prescription medication out of the wrong hands takes place in Hancock County this weekend. The Hancock County Opiate Task Force is hosting its semiannual community medication collection. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon in the Findlay Municipal Building parking lot on Crawford Street.

Numbers from the 2015 Hancock County Community Health Assessment show the amount of adults misusing prescription medications has doubled. The task force says drug drop-off events can help keep family members safe.