Preservation Funds Could Help With Repainting Interior Of County Courthouse

4/13/17 – 10:45 A.M.

Funds set aside for historic preservation could help pay for a fresh coat of paint in the Hancock County Courthouse. The commissioners agreed to submit the repainting project to the Ohio Historical Society during their Thursday meeting.

The money comes from an agreement between the Society and Energy Transfer Partners. ETP is building the Rover pipeline, which goes through part of Hancock County. All counties affected by the project are eligible for a $50,000 preservation grant.

The application from the county estimates the courthouse repainting project will cost $80,000. The county plans to bid the project this spring.