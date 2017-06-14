6/14/17 – 6:46 A.M.

The president of Bluffton University plans to retire next year. On Tuesday, James Harder announced his plans to step down at the end of next June. Harder is the university’s ninth president and has served in the role since 2006.

Harder said, “I am grateful for the wonderful support of the board of trustees, the Bluffton faculty and staff, and the many generous supporters of the university as together we have carried out our work to extend Bluffton’s enduring educational mission.”

Cheryl Hacker is the incoming vice chair of Bluffton University’s Board of Trustees and will lead the search for the school’s next president.