President Trump calls Erdogan to congratulate him on referendum

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his referendum victory, according to the White House.

The White House said both leaders also discussed “the United States’ action in response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons on April 4th.”

“President Trump thanked President Erdogan for supporting this action by the United States, and the leaders agreed on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump and President Erdogan also discussed the counter-ISIS campaign and the need to cooperate against all groups that use terrorism to achieve their ends.”

The constitutional referendum grants Erdogan sweeping new powers by removing the prime minister and weakening Turkey’s parliament, and by giving the president increased authority in picking judges and ministers, experts said to ABC News.

Erdogan’s victory was much narrower than expected, and the opposition has declared irregularities in the vote totals.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.