President Trump calls for DOJ investigation into alleged Manchester leak

The White House(BRUSSELS) — President Trump on Thursday called for a Department of Justice investigation into an alleged leak of British intelligence information from its investigation into the Manchester bombing.

In a statement sent out upon his arrival at the NATO Leaders Summit in Brussels, President Trump called the alleged leaks — which he says were from “government agencies” — “deeply troubling.”

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this,” Trump said. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.”

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be confronting Trump directly at the summit following the publication of forensic photographs from the site of Monday night’s bombing in the New York Times, subsequently published elsewhere including ABC News.

It is not clear where the photos came from.

The episode follows last week’s revelation that Trump personally divulged highly classified information in an Oval Office meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister that could have compromised an Israeli intelligence asset.

White House officials have said the leaked details of that meeting by intelligence officials are similarly under investigation. Trump denied that he mentioned Israel in the conversation and said he had an “absolute right” to reveal the information.

His national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said that the president did not reveal intelligence sources or methods.

President Trump said should the individual who leaked the Manchester photographs to the New York Times be found, they “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the president said.

The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

