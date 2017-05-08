President Trump calls France’s Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on election win

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump called Emmanuel Macron on Monday to congratulate him for his victory in France’s presidential election, according to the White House.

In the second round of the country’s election on Sunday, Macron, a centrist, defeated far-right Marine Le Pen in a landslide.

The White House said in a statement the president “emphasized his desire to work closely with President-elect Macron in confronting shared challenges, and noted the long and robust history of cooperation between the United States and its oldest ally, France.”

President Trump and Macron will meet on May 25 during the NATO leaders meeting in Brussels, the statement said.

He also congratulated the new leader on Twitter on Sunday.

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

Although he did not endorse a candidate in the race, President Trump tweeted on April 21 that the attack on the Champs-Élysée in Paris that killed a police officer would “have a big effect” on the country’s presidential election.

“Another terrorist attack in Paris,” he tweeted. “The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!”

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Le Pen, who was viewed as France’s version of Trump, campaigned on promising a crackdown on immigration.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.