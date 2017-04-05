President Trump condemns ‘heinous actions’ in Syria

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump condemned the “heinous actions” in Syria during his remarks alongside Jordanian King Abdullah II Wednesday.

“Yesterday, chemical attack, a chemical attack that was so horrific in Syria against innocent people, including women, small children, and even beautiful little babies, their deaths was an affront to humanity. These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated,” Trump said in the Rose Garden.

“The United States stands with our allies, across the globe, to condemn this horrific attack. And all other horrific attacks,” he said.

Trump earlier criticized the attacks during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office Wednesday morning with King Abdullah.

Trump went on to praise Jordan’s efforts in the fight against ISIS.

“The Middle East and the entire world is faced with one of its gravest threats in many, many years. Since the earliest days of the campaign against ISIS, Jordan has been a staunch ally and partner, and we thank you for that,” Trump said later in his remarks.

“In King Abdullah, America is blessed with a thoughtful and determined partner. He’s a man who has spent years commanding his country’s special forces. He really knows what is being a soldier is, that, I can tell you. And he knows how to fight,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.