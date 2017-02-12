President Trump Continues Twitter Attack On Courts Over Stay of Immigration Order

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter attack on courts over the stay on his executive order temporarily barring travel into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In an apparent reference to a U.S. district court’s order blocking the president’s executive action and an appeals court’s upholding that ruling, Trump asserted there is a “court breakdown” that is allowing a surge in people from the seven countries coming into the U.S.

72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The tweet does not mention that any immigrants and refugees admitted from these countries since U.S. District Judge James Robart’s ruling on Feb. 3 placed a temporary restraining order on the executive action are either permanent American residents with green cards or have gone through an already-extensive vetting process.

Trump took heat, including from members of his own party, a week ago when he called Judge Robart a “so-called judge.”

Also on Sunday morning, the president responded to recent federal immigration raids in major U.S. cities against undocumented immigrants.

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Federal immigration officials said the raids last week in Southern California were not connected to the president’s executive order on immigration.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.