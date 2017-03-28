President Trump declines invitation to throw out first pitch at Nationals home opener

Rich Pilling/MLB Photos via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump has declined the Washington Nationals’ invitation to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day due to a scheduling conflict, according to a team spokesperson.

Since 1910 with William Howard Taft, presidents have thrown out the ceremonial first pitch for home openers for the Washington Senators, later known as the Nationals.

The Nationals will host the Miami Marlins Monday. Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to pitch, and the president in 2012 was critical of the Nationals in 2012 for shutting him down.

When Strasburg leaves in a couple of years under free agency Washington will say ” what were we doing”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2012

