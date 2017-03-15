President Trump lambastes Snoop Dogg for gun in music video

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Days after Snoop Dogg’s new music video “Lavender” was released, President Trump took to Twitter to lambaste the rapper, specifically for the use of a gun against the fake commander-in-chief in the clip.

In the video released Monday — which features a remix of a song by group BadBadNotGood — Snoop points a prop gun loaded with confetti at a clown-faced man dressed up to resemble the president.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

The full video features a take on the world today with everyone from the police to normal residents wearing clown paint on their faces. It also shows satire reenactments of police shooting civilians with other prop guns firing confetti, not bullets.

Toward the end of the video, Snoop holds a gun up to the caricature of Trump’s head and pulls the trigger, only to have a “bang” flag come out of the pistol.

Trump isn’t the first politician to speak out about the video. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida voiced his concern, telling TMZ, “We’ve had presidents who have been assassinated before in this country, so anything like that, you have to be very careful about.”

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas shared similar sentiments in another interview with the celebrity site.

TMZ also spoke to fellow rappers Ice-T and Treach, who called the video “artistic” and pointed out that no one died in the video.

A request for comment from Snoop Dogg’s rep was not immediately returned to ABC News.

