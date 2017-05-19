President Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Vatican

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has nominated Callista Gingrich to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Gingrich is the third wife of Trump campaign consultant and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The president made the announcement Friday in a release as he departed for his first foreign trip in office. A visit to Rome is expected where he is set to meet with Pope Francis on May 24.

Newt Gingrich has credited his wife, a lifelong Catholic, with his decision to convert to Catholicism in 2009. She is also a New York Times bestselling author, writing the children’s series “Ellis the Elephant” and co-authoring “Rediscovering God in America.”

