President Trump on NATO: ‘It’s no longer obsolete’

Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump reversed course on his view of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday, saying the organization is “no longer obsolete” after months of bashing the defense alliance as no longer relevant during his campaign.

“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

“The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism,” Trump said. “I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism.”

