President Trump Orders Airstrikes on Targets Within Syria

hansslegers/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — United States military forces began airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night in response to a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime earlier this week.

The airstrikes, which included dozens of Tomahawk missiles, were targeting an airfield in Homs, Syria. That airfield is controlled by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A U.S. official confirmed that the strikes had been completed.

On Tuesday, Syrian military fixed-wing aircraft dropped Sarin gas on an underground hospital run by a group formerly known as Al-Nusra Front — an al-Qaeda affiliated Islamic rebel group. At least 86 civilians were killed in the attack.

