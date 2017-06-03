President Trump pushes travel ban after London ‘terrorist incidents’

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of what police are calling two terrorist incidents in London late Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge support for his executive order blocking travel to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough,” Trump tweeted. “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The BBC is reporting that more than one person is dead after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. There are also reports of stabbings at the nearby Borough Market.

The president’s travel ban, which stemmed from Trump’s campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S., is currently tangled up in the courts. It has been ruled unconstitutional by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and blocked by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge in Hawaii. The Department of Justice recently asked the Supreme Court to weigh in.

Trump went on to promise support to London during the incident.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The president also retweeted a message from the Drudge Report, a right-wing viral website, about “fears of a new terror attack” roughly two hours before London authorities formally attributed the incidents to terror.

Trump was briefed on the situation, according to the White House. According to federal law enforcement and national security officials, the National Security Council is monitoring the situation as are the appropriate elements of the FBI and Homeland Security.

