President Trump Says Administration Will ‘Take All Necessary Legal Action’ to Keep Terrorists out of US

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — In his weekly address, President Trump reiterated his resolve to take “all necessary legal action” to keep terrorists from being allowed to enter the United States.

“We will continue to take all necessary legal action to keep terrorist, radical and dangerous, extremists from ever entering our country,” the president said.

“We will not allow our generous system of immigration to be turned against us as a tool for terrorism and truly bad people we must take firm steps today to ensure that we are safe tomorrow,” he continued.

The president also said “our hearts” are with the people of Louisiana and Mississippi in the wake of tornadoes there. “We’re going to take care of them,” the president said.

He also highlighted his meeting with the CEO of Intel earlier this week, applauding the company’s decision to open a new factory in Arizona, and said his administration will continue to work to reduce regulation on businesses.

