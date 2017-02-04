President Trump Says He Respects Putin in Fox News Super Bowl Interview

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump said in a new interview that he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin, but doesn’t know if he’ll get along with him.

When asked by Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly in an interview to air Sunday before the Super Bowl why he respects Putin, Trump said, “I respect a lot of people but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him. He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight and Islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight — that’s a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea.”

O’Reilly hinted at Putin’s reputation as a “killer,” and Trump said there are “a lot of killers.”

“What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” Trump said.

The rest of the interview will air at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

