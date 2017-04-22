President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania on night of White House Correspondents Dinner

wellphoto/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump, who previously announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner next Saturday night, said today that he will instead hold a rally for supporters that night in Pennsylvania.

The president announced the rally in a tweet on Saturday.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The rally will take place at 7:30 p.m. the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the president’s absence at the correspondents dinner, no members of the White House staff are planning to attend either.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.