President Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will not attempt to invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

“The president’s power to exert executive privilege is very well-established,” Sanders said. “However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate’s intelligence committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony.”

Comey is scheduled to speak before the committee as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Comey’s testimony is expected to address the circumstances around his firing and his alleged conversations with Trump about the investigation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.