President Trump won’t see healthcare vote in first 100 days

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Citing a lack of votes for the measure, House GOP leaders said they would not hold a vote on Friday for a new healthcare bill intended to replace President Obama’s signature domestic law.

The announcement assures that President Trump will fail to reach a legislative milestone on healthcare in his 100 days in office.

“As soon as we have the votes, we’ll vote on it,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Thursday night after departing a House GOP leadership meeting that went for almost two hours.

Instead, the House will only vote Friday on a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open for another week as negotiators attempt to wrap up talks on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill.

As of Thursday evening, at least 17 House Republicans were prepared to vote against the amended healthcare bill, according to ABC’s whip list. Another 17 House Republicans, at the very least, were undecided.

Assuming all Democrats are present, GOP leaders can’t afford to lose more than 21 Republicans and still pass a new health care bill.

