President Trump’s 10 most liked tweets during his first 99 days in office

Ida Mae Astute/ABC(WASHINGTON) — Over the past 99 days, President Donald Trump has used Twitter for a variety of purposes: to celebrate his inauguration; share baseless claims; send condolences; praise his administration; shoot down reports; and attack his critics, the media, the judiciary, protesters and the intelligence community, among others.

Since assuming the presidency, Trump has tweeted more than 470 times. The president has received an average of 98,190 likes per tweet and 20,902 average retweets per tweet. His most favorited tweet amassed about 82,000 likes.

Here are 10 of Trump’s most liked tweets, some of which are also his most retweeted posts, from his first 99 days in office:

1.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Trump’s most popular tweet was on Jan. 22, in response to the Women’s March on Washington and its associated protests the day after Trump was inaugurated. This was also Trump’s most retweeted tweet. The marches, which took place in several cities in the U.S., were for promoting women’s rights, but some marches focused on Trump and his treatment of women. Earlier that same day, Trump tweeted about the protesters, asking “Why didn’t these people vote?”

2.

THANK YOU for another wonderful evening in Washington, D.C. TOGETHER, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V3aoj9RUh4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017

Trump’s second most liked tweet includes a video of him and first lady Melania Trump dancing to “My Way” at the “Freedom Ball,” one of three inaugural balls for Trump that night.

3.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Trump tweeted this on the morning of his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. Trump’s third most liked tweet is also his third most retweeted tweet.

4.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

In a historic victory, the New England Patriots came back from being 25 points down in Super Bowl LI and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Trump counts team owner Bob Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and Coach Bill Belichick among his friends. This tweet was also his second most retweeted post on Twitter.

5.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

He tweeted out his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” while he was at Mar-a-Lago. The tweet came the day after Trump’s first immigration ban was blocked by a federal district judge. This tweet also received about 57,000 retweets.

6.

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27, calling for the temporary halt of immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and barring the refugee program for 120 days.

7.

Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

On Feb. 1, Trump announced Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals from Colorado, as his pick for Supreme Court nominee. During the campaign, Trump promised to nominated a conservative judge to the bench to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

8.

HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

As Trump was wishing his followers a “Happy President’s Day” along with his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” several “Not My President’s Day” protests were taking place in dozens of cities across America. The protests were intended to send a message to Trump, opposing his agenda.

9.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Trump was lashing out against a panel of judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled to keep a restraining order against his travel ban. The three-judge panel’s unanimous decision rejected the Department of Justice’s bid to quickly reinstate Trump’s executive order after a Washington federal district court judge had blocked it nationwide a week before.

10.

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Trump’s immigration executive order has been criticized as a religious ban, since immigration is barred from predominantly Muslim countries. On the same day that Trump signed the controversial first version of his travel ban, Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network that he will give Syrian Christian refugees priority. Trump’s tweet seemed to be an attempt to justify his prioritizing of Syrian Christians. While Trump’s tweet points to the Syrian Christians that have been killed by ISIS, his tweet ignores the larger Muslim population of Syrians that are more frequently the victims.

Here are some of Trump’s most retweeted tweets:

Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

After Iran conducted a failed ballistic missile test, a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, Trump tweeted that Iran was “ungrateful” of the nuclear deal reached with the Obama administration and cautioned them that he would be tougher.

The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Trump has been none too happy with the way the media has been covering his presidency, particularly what he considers to be his successes. According to PolitiFact, Trump’s tweet is misleading because it’s “a gross misrepresentation of the state of the debt and the role the new president had in shaping the figure.”

January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Trump sent this out on Inauguration Day. As a candidate, Trump promised to shake up Washington and be a populist president.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial Trump backer who was a Breitbart News editor at the time, was scheduled to speak at the University of California at Berkeley, but his appearance at the college was canceled after protests turned violent. Trump took offense over the canceled speech and seemingly threatened to pull funding from the school.

