President Trump’s childhood home sells for $2.1 million

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Real estate that belonged to President Trump before he started putting his name on things has sold at a nifty profit. Long before Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, there was 8515 Wareham Place.

Until he was four years old, President Trump grew up in a five-bedroom Tudor-style home in the Jamaica Estates section of Queens. Isaac Kestenberg lived in that house for eight years.

“Tourists from Europe — from everywhere come to take a picture,” he said.

Kestenberg sold the home in December for $1.4 million and the house just sold again at auction for more than $2.1 million dollars.

The auction house, Paramount Realty USA, said the sale price is more than double the average list price for similar homes in the neigborhood.

