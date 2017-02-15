Prevent Blindness Warns About Age-Related Macular Degeneration

02/15/17 – 3:27 P.M.
Over 2 million Americans aged 50 and older have age-related macular degeneration, including 88,000 in Ohio alone. AMD is the leading cause of vision loss for older Americans. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness declared February as AMD/Low Vision Awareness Month.
AMD may not show any symptoms until it progresses or affects both eyes. AMD could cause difficulty seeing in the center of your vision and in dim light and straight lines may become wavy or blurry. You may also notice fading and/or changes in the appearance of colors.
Prevent Blindness says that you’re at increased risk of AMD if you’re older, caucasian, and female. They offer educational materials at no cost on their website and toll-free number. You can call 800-301-2020 or visit pbohio.org for more information.