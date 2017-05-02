Primary Election Day Arrives

5/2/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Primary election day has arrived. Voters in Findlay will see three contested races and one issue on the ballot. In a Council at-large race, the top three vote-getters move on to the November general election. The candidates are Tim Davis, Mary Harshfield, Barb Lockard, and Heidi Mercer.

The city council president race pits Republicans Tom Ross and Ron Monday against each other. There is no Democrat running for the position.

In the third ward, Republicans Dina Ostrander and Michael Tanner are running for the council seat. There is no Democrat running for the position.

The lone city-wide issue is the Findlay City School District’s 4.9 mill renewal levy for operations. Approval would change the levy from a temporary tax to a permanent tax.

You can hear interviews with all the candidates at WFIN.com. We’ll have complete coverage of the results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.