Princess Kate curtsies to the queen ahead of Easter celebration

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince William and Princess Kate joined Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for Easter Sunday.

William was seen bowing his head to the queen, while Kate gave her a deep curtsy.

It is tradition for Kate to curtsy to the queen, although it is rarely seen and only happens when she first meets the monarch on any given day, so it generally takes place behind closed doors.

William’s bow, meanwhile, is another sign of respect for her majesty.

Kate was dressed in a cream Catherine Walker coat, a favorite brand of the late Princess Diana, and a cream pillbox hat, while the queen wore a bright turquoise coat and hat.

Prince Harry missed Easter with the royal family, as he spent the holiday with his girlfriend Meghan Markle in Toronto.

