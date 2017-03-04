Pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators clash at ‘March 4 Trump’ rally in Berkeley

KGO-TV(BERKELEY, Calif.) — As supporters of President Trump gathered at “March 4 Trump” rallies across the country on Saturday, one event in Berkeley, California, turned violent.

The marchers at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park were met by critics of the president’s policies, who had planned a counter-demonstration. ABC affiliate KGO-TV reports shouting matches began to erupt and video on social media showed some of the demonstrators getting physical.

Protesters threw smoke bombs into the crowd, according to KGO-TV, and some pro-Trump marchers said they were pepper-sprayed. One anti-Trump activist said she was pushed to the ground and hit on the head with a flag.

Berkeley police officers eventually stepped in and arrested at least one person, KGO-TV reports.

Woman detained @ berkeleyprotest. Baseball bat in her bag pic.twitter.com/ksMSFcRwb0 — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) March 5, 2017

