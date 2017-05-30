Problem Gambling Remains A Problem For Ohio

05/30/17 – 6:27 P.M.

Wallethub Survey ranked Ohio in the top ten for problem gambling and gambling disorders. Executive Director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Derek Longmeier said that it is an issue.

There are ways to see if you have a problem. Longmeier explained that there is a quiz you can take online.

Longmeier added that the symptoms include issues handling money and debt. You might also have more or less money than you should on a regular basis.

You can take the quiz or seek help at the95percent.org