Process To Fill Municipal Judge Opening Begins

2/23/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Now that Findlay Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Starn is set to be a Hancock Common Pleas Court judge, the process to replace him on the municipal bench is underway. Starn is a Republican, so it is up to the Hancock County GOP to suggest a replacement to Governor John Kasich. Party chairman Jim Baker is asking anyone interested to contact him or Vice Chairwoman Heather Pendleton.

Under state law, a judge must be a county resident, a licensed attorney for at least six years, and be under 70 years old.

Kasich recently appointed Starn to the opening left when Judge Joseph Niemeyer retired.