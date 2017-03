03/06/17 – 4:56 P.M.

Prom is coming soon but you might not have to spend a fortune on a dress. Donated dresses will be available in a shop owned by the Shelly Company at the Findlay Village Mall this weekend. Kristen Wilson is with the Shelly Company and says that they try to make it fun and easy.

Wilson said that getting a dress doesn’t take much.

The store will be open on Friday from 3-8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.