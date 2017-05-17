Proposal To Change Fostoria Charter Rejected Again

5/17/17 – 5:14 A.M.

Another attempt to change Fostoria’s charter fell flat Monday night. The Review-Times reports city council members refused Councilman Mathew Davoli’s proposal to get rid of the charter and go back to a statutory form of government. The measure aimed to place legislation to do away with the charter on the fall ballot.

Several Fostoria residents spoke out against changing the charter during the city council meeting.

Davoli has tried to change the charter three times this year. He says it would give the city better flexibility in dealing with a budget deficit.

MORE: Review-Times