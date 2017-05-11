Proposed Changes To CAUV Formula Could Help Farmers

5/11/17 – 7:21 A.M.

Farmers could see some tax relief if Ohio legislators pass a bill sponsored by State Senator Cliff Hite. The Ohio Senate passed a Current Agricultural Use Valuation reform measure Tuesday. The House of Representatives still has to sign off on the bill before it can get to the governor’s desk.

Hite says the bill aims to change the CAUV formula. He said that while commodity prices have declined, CAUV assessments have skyrocketed. Hite says some farmers have seen a 300 percent increase in their tax bill as a result.

The bill removes land value appreciation and equity buildup from the CAUV formula.