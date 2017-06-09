Prosecution rests their case in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

iStock/Thinkstock(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — Prosecutors on Friday rested their case in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, five days after testimony began in Norristown, PA.

Though the comedian didn’t testify, Cosby’s own words were at the heart of the prosecution’s presentation Friday — specifically, his testimony in a 2005 deposition during which he admitted under oath that he’d obtained prescriptions for Quaaludes with the intention of giving them to women so he could have sex with them.

The prosecution says Cosby gave the same or a similar drug to Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, who maintains Cosby drugged her at his Philadelphia home in 2004, and then used his hand to sexually assault her, while also placing her hand on his genitals. Constand claims the drug she was given made her helpless to react. Cosby, 79, claims he gave Constand Benadryl and that the sex was consensual.

In his 2005 testimony, recounted in court Friday, Cosby also said he apologized to Constand’s mother by phone for the sexual encounter, but did so because he didn’t want her to think of him as a “dirty old man.” He also admitted he feared that his reputation would suffer if Constand’s accusations became public knowledge.

Constand, 44, testified earlier in the week. Cosby’s sworn 2005 testimony was part of Constand’s civil suit against him then, which was settled for an undisclosed sum and the deposition sealed. It was unsealed in 2015, just before the statue of limitations to criminally charge Cosby in the case expired.

If convicted of all three criminal charges against him, Cosby could be sentenced to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Sixty women have accused Cosby of drugging them, sexually assaulting them, or both.

