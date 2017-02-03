Prosecutors Amend Attempted Rape Charge Against Mount Cory Man

2/3/17 – 5:02 A.M.

Hancock County prosecutors have amended an indictment against a Mount Cory man charged with attempted rape. The Courier reports Assistant Prosecutor Alex Treece filed a motion last week to amend the charge against 34-year-old Benjamin Lauwers Sr. from a first degree felony to an unclassified felony. That is the highest degree of felony in Ohio.

Judge Reginald Routson granted the amendment.

Investigators say Lauwers tried to rape a 10-year-old girl on January 10 in Union Township. If a jury finds him guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

