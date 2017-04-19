Prosecutors File New Charges Against Liberty Township Man

4/19/17 – 5:25 A.M.

The suspect in a Liberty Township sex crime is facing a new charge. The Courier reports 59-year-old Jeffery Julien now faces a kidnapping charge with a specification. The specification says Julien committed the crime with a sexual motivation. The grand jury also indicted him on a third-degree importuning charge.

The new charges could mean a longer prison sentence if a jury finds Julien guilty.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says officials tossed out other charges and indicted Julien again Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Julien for kidnapping and importuning charges last week.

MORE: The Courier