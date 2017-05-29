Protests and shoving matches between lawmakers mark end of Texas legislative session

Jana Birchum/Getty Images(AUSTIN, Texas) — The final day of Texas’ legislative session sparked a brief moment of chaos when a protest in the public gallery of the state Capitol by opponents of the state’s new anti-sanctuary cities law spilled into the House chamber.

Activists wearing red T-shirts interrupted lawmakers on the floor with cheers and chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, SB-4 has got to go,” as they protested the state’s new law that allows police to ask about a person’s immigration status, and requires the local government and law enforcement to comply with federal immigration laws.

The raucous protests on Monday were loud enough to delay the session and some Democratic lawmakers clapped along in support. The Texas Department of Public Safety eventually removed the protesters and confiscated banners.

According to state Rep. Ramon Romero (D-Forth Worth), he and his colleagues were then approached by state Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving), who said he decided to call the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to the protests.

There was a brief tussle as both Democrats and Republicans were involved in a shoving match. Rinaldi in a statement later accused Romero of assault and said state Rep. Poncho Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass) “threatened [his] life on the House floor.”

“I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, ‘get me,’ I would shoot him in self defense,” he said. “I am currently under DPS protection. Several of my colleagues heard the threats made and witnessed Ramon assaulting me.”

Nevarez said on Twitter in response to Rinaldi, “He’s a liar and hateful man. Got no use for him. God bless him.”

Lawmakers pointed fingers at each other as to who started the scuffle, but both Nevarez and Rinaldi apologized for the incident.

“Pushing and shoving and anything beyond that isn’t acceptable and it shouldn’t happen out there and I’m sorry it happened,” Rinaldi said.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas) slammed Rinaldi’s decision to call ICE.

“The one positive thing about it is at the 140th day mark I think you finally hear some honesty from some members of the legislature who really do believe that Latinos should be deported from the United States, be they citizens or non-citizens alike,” he said.

