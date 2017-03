03/22/17 – 5:50 P.M.

Community leaders are holding a public meeting next Monday to talk about the opioid epidemic. ADAMHS Board’s Zach Thomas said they need to know what the community thinks.

Zach Thomas

Thomas said that there are things they want to ask the public.

Zach Thomas

The town hall meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Findlay Presbyterian Church’s Great Room.