Public Meeting About Opiate Abuse Set For Next Week

3/21/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Several elected officials and community leaders are going to talk about the ongoing opioid epidemic at a meeting in Findlay next week. The town hall meeting is set for March 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Findlay Presbyterian Church’s Great Room. You’re invited to attend. Organizers say public input will help guide the Hancock County Opiate Task Force to become more effective in creating a safe and healthy community.

State Senator Cliff Hite, State Representative Robert Sprague, Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, and Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol will all attend. Local law enforcement and judges are also attending.