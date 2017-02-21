Public Meeting For Carey Grant Tonight

02/21/17 – 4:43 A.M.

There is a public meeting tonight in Carey on ODOT’s Safe Routes to School grant tonight. The Courier reports that the meeting will be in Carey School’s Legacy Lane at 6 p.m.

Officials from the village and from Carey Exempted Village School District are gearing up to apply for the grant. The funds will range from $200,000 to $400,000 if they get approval from ODOT. They will use the money to improve sidewalks, curbing, lighting, signage, and bicycle and walking paths to the school.

They will also include access to the school through Memorial Park.