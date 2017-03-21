Puff-Puff? Pass, former pot smoker Woody Harrelson now says

Getty Images/Noam Galai(NEW YORK) — Woody Harrelson once seemed like the poster child for marijuana. But the actor, who serves on the advisory board of the marijuana law reform advocacy group NORML, says he hasn’t had a puff of weed in nearly a year.

“I am a party animal,” Harrelson tells Vulture. “But on the other hand, I haven’t … I’m now extremely moderate and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

Harrleson hasn’t turned anti-weed. “I think it’s a great drug, in terms of … Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria,” he says. But he says that after “30 solid years of just partying too f****** hard,” it was time for a change.

“I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available,” he explained. “I still drink. Bu I try to be moderate with the drinking, too.”

Harrelson is starring in the new movie Wilson, out this week — an adaptation of a Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel about a middle-aged man who reunites with his estranged wife and a daughter he never knew.

He’ll also be playing Garris Shrike in the upcoming young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff.

