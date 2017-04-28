Purdue University to acquire Kaplan University

iStock/Thinkstock(WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — Indiana’s flagship public university is tapping into online education by buying for-profit Kaplan University in hopes that the two institutions will create a new public university.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said the school will stay true to its land-grant mission of expanding its offerings to as many people as possible, but said it cannot do so without entering the online higher-education market.

“We took a long build-or-buy analysis and came to the honest recognition that we would be very unlikely to succeed building it ourselves,” Daniels told The Washington Post.

Purdue said it plans to acquire Kaplan University’s 32,000 students, 3,000 employees and 15 brick-and-mortar campuses and learning centers from Graham Holdings Co., which will maintain Kaplan’s international, professional and test-prep businesses. Purdue currently serves students at its West Lafayette campus and two regional campuses. The new entity will become a third level in the Purdue system, and will operate almost exclusively online.

The deal still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of Education, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission, which already accredits Purdue and Kaplan. If approved, Purdue will pay Kaplan $1 upfront for the transfer of its institutional assets to Purdue, and then Kaplan can earn up to 12.5 percent of the new school’s revenue if certain conditions are met, The Washington Post reported.

Under a 30-year contract, Kaplan, which has been in a yearslong slide, will continue to provide the new university with technical support, human resources for transferred employees, admissions and financial-aid assistance, marketing and other back-office functions. Purdue can opt out after six years.

Either side can cancel the deal if the new school generates $25 million in cash operating losses for three consecutive years or if the aggregate cash operating losses top $75 million at any point in the initial 30-year term, according to The Washington Post.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.