Putnam County Bus Driver Injured In Tuesday Crash

5/3/17 – 8:47 A.M.

A school bus crash in Putnam County Tuesday morning injured the bus driver. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on North Main Street in Cloverdale.

Investigators say 62-year-old Ronald Miller of Ottoville drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Ottoville EMS took Miller to the St. Rita’s Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center in Ottawa for treatment. The crash didn’t hurt the two students on the bus at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.