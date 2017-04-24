Putnam County Deputy Under Investigation

4/24/17 – 5:34 A.M.

A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for an alleged on-duty sexual affair. The Lima News reports officials placed 26-year-old Deputy Jared West on paid administrative leave last Tuesday. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into allegations West had relations with a woman who worked as a correctional officer. She resigned after the incident first surfaced in 2014.

The newspaper reports sheriff’s office employees sign a code of ethics as part of the job. The code holds employees to a high standard both on and off the job

Interim Sheriff Tim Meyer reappointed West to a part-time deputy position last March. He became a full-time employee again in July.

West is Sheriff Brian Siefker’s nephew.

