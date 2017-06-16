Putnam County Fair Opens On Monday

06/16/17 – 11:35 A.M.

The first county fair in our area will be kicking off this early next week. The Putnam County Fair will open at 10 a.m. this coming Monday. There will be grandstand events for every day of the week. This includes a Marching Band Spectacular at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, harness racing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a rodeo on Thursday. There will also be truck pulling on Friday and a demolition derby on Saturday. Both events will start at 7 p.m.

Admission costs $6 for adults and children over the age of 10. It is free for kids 9 and under.