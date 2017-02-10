Putnam County Flood Mitigation Heading For Eminent Domain Cases

02/10/17 – 11:01 A.M.

Putnam County flood mitigation efforts for the Blanchard River will result in eminent domain cases. According to a release, 2 property owners declined the offers to sell their land. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District filed a complaint for eminent domain proceedings. The court did not grant a motion to dismiss the case late last month and property owners were given 2 weeks to respond.

MWCD manager Lynn Army said that the owners could respond by requesting mediation or by going to trial. A tentative trial date was set for this June. The MWCD would prefer an earlier date. The court will establish if there is a public need for the project and what a fair price for the land is.

The project will create a diversion channel through an oxbow in the Blanchard River. This will give a place for the water to go in the slower moving part in the river.