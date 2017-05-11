Putnam County Man Can Withdraw Plea In Son’s Death

5/11/17 – 5:32 A.M.

A Putnam County man serving a life sentence for drowning his 13-month-old son in 2005 can withdraw his guilty plea. The Associated Press reports Judge Randall Basinger made the ruling last week. The Lima News reports Michael Luebrecht was taking multiple medications for mental health issues at the time of the murder in Fort Jennings. New psychiatric testimony in the case said some of the medications reportedly cause homicidal thoughts as side effects.

Luebrecht’s lawyer says he wants to meet with the county prosecutor and work out a new plea deal.

Luebrecht pleaded guilty to an aggravated murder charge in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off the table.