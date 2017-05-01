Putnam County Man Facing Charges In Sex-Crime Case

5/1/17 – 5:02 A.M.

Authorities in Putnam County say a Continental man committed sex crimes against a minor over a two year period. The Courier reports 39-year-old Shawn Budd faces a rape charge. Prosecutors have also charged him with two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Investigators say the girl in the case was 12-years-old when the abuse began. She was 14-years-old when it stopped. Budd allegedly still had material generated with images of the victim in March of this year.

