04/10/17 – 6:02 P.M.

A farming accident caused the death of a Putnam County man Monday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s reports they were called to 17122 Road I-14 in Greensburg Township for a trapped person. 69-year-old Gordon Verhoff was trapped between the frame and bed of a dump truck.

The Sheriff’s office believes that Verhoff had finished dumping a load of stone and inspected the vehicle. It then dropped on him. The sheriff’s office said that Verhoff suffered fatal injuries from the accident.