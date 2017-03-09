Putnam County Man May Appeal Life Sentence For Murder Conviction

3/9/17 – 5:27 A.M.

It appears a Putnam County man convicted of killing his 15-year-old former brother in law in 2001 could appeal his life sentence. The Lima News reports 47-year-old Marvin Martin of Continental recently filed a request for the disclosure of evidence presented to the grand jury in 2001. He claims the grand jury in his case never returned an indictment because it was never returned to a common pleas court judge.

Martin is acting as his own lawyer.

Martin is serving a life sentence in the Marion Correctional institution. He shot and killed Charles Plummer-Breckler while the teen slept on a couch in 2001. According to the newspaper, Martin told detectives a military-made clone of himself actually committed the murder.

MORE: Lima News