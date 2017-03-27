Putnam County Prosecutor Can’t Use Gun Found During Traffic Stop As Evidence

3/27/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Putnam County authorities can’t use a gun found during a traffic stop in the case against a man who wasn’t supposed to have a gun in the first place. The Lima News reports Judge Randall Basinger recently ruled prosecutors can’t use a gun found Gregory Hister’s car during a traffic stop as evidence. Basinger ruled a search of Hister’s car was unlawful because the search came well after the length of time a normal traffic violation takes to complete.

Authorities charged Hister with having a weapon under disability. He’s not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony arrest in Michigan. Deputy Jared West pulled Hister over for speeding north of Kalida in October. West said Hister acted agitated, and as a result West called for a K9 unit. When the dog arrived Hister allegedly told West he had a loaded gun under the driver’s seat.

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers told the newspaper it’s likely officials will dismiss the case since the gun is no longer admissible evidence.

