Putnam County Putting Reflective Strips On Some Traffic Signs

03/27/17 – 4:21 P.M.
The Putnam County Engineer Highway Department will use a grant to install reflective strips to traffic signs. The Putnam County Engineer’s Office reports that they received a $4,000 Highway Safety Improvement Program grant. The money will help with a $5,000 project to install almost 700 extra reflective strips.
Eleven Townships and eight Villages are taking part in the effort as well. They will add over 800 new strips, giving the county over 1,500 reflective strips to improve traffic safety.
The Engineer’s Office said that they will hopefully continue adding more strips throughout the county in future years.