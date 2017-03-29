Putnam County Ranked As Healthiest County In Our Area

3/29/17 – 9:41 A.M.

In the Health Outcomes section of the survey, three other area counties ranked in the top 15. Wood County was 8th, Henry County was 11th, and Hancock County was 14th. Only 15 percent of Hancock County residents are in poor or fair health.

The survey also ranks health factors. Putnam County has the lowest rate of adult smokers, at 15 percent. Hancock County had a low adult obesity rate compared to most other counties. The obesity rate clocked in at 31 percent.

Hancock County also has one of the highest rates of “access to exercise opportunities.”

